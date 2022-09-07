Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in case regarding the death of a child

Prison Sentence
A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies.

Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

 Royal was sentenced to 30 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on one of the abuse or neglect of a child charges. She was sentenced to seven years each on the other four charges. The sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

The charges stemmed from February 2019 incident.

