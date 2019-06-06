Grundy County Extension Council meeting report

The Grundy County Extension Council received a check from the Heartland Foundation this week to cover expenses in providing the Prison Leadership Program in Chillicothe.

University of Missouri Extension of Grundy County staff member Meridith Berry says the check was for $4,350. Expenses will be reimbursed as requested.

The council approved the purchase of equipment to back up the Extension’s server routinely. Berry notes the backup equipment only costs a small amount and the back up of the server will be stored off-site.

The Extension Council’s overall audit review received a grade of “excellent,” and Auditor Karen Lynch provided some recommendations.

Berry reported on the Missouri Youth Preparedness Initiative and Safety Day. Missouri is the 20th state to adopt the My PI program, and Grundy County is one of the first counties to offer it through 4-H.

Extension will present Safety Day at Rissler Elementary School June 17th for summer school students only. Partners for the day include the Grundy County Health Department; local police, fire, and ambulance; and the Highway Patrol.

Extension staff member Shaun Murphy spoke about the 4-H program and thanked Grundy County for hosting the 4-H camp.

It was announced Carl Woodard and family have accepted the State Fair Farm Family designation. The University of Missouri has partnered with the State Fair to provide admission for them.

Missouri Farm Bureau/Farm Family Day is August 12th.