Audio: Murder charges filed against suspect in 1993 Angie Housman murder

June 6, 2019
Angie Housman

Prosecutors in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles County say murder charges have been filed against a man for the gruesome 1993 kidnapping and killing of nine-year-old Angie Housman of St. Ann.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar has announced that 61-year-old Earl Webster Cox is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and sodomy for Housman’s death. Lohmar tells reporters DNA found on pieces of Angie’s underwear led investigators to Cox, who’s currently a patient in a federal medical facility in North Carolina.

 

 

Prosecutor Lohmar says more arrests could be made and says that Angie’s stepfather, Ron Bone, can’t be eliminated as a person of interest.

