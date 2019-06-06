Invenergy to acquire Grain Belt Express

The Missouri Public Service Commission has unanimously approved a request filed by Invenergy Transmission LLC, its parent company Invenergy Investment Company, Grain Belt Express Clean Line, LLC, and Grain Belt Express Holding LLC.

The request authorizes Invenergy to acquire ownership of Grain Belt. The commission voted five to zero and determined allowing Invenergy to acquire Grain Belt is not detrimental to the public interest. The Public Service Commission said Invenergy acquiring Grain Belt benefits the Grain Belt Express Project, the state, and public interest.

The commission believes “the acquisition will expedite and promote the continued development of the Grain Belt Express Project, which will deliver low-cost wind energy to Missouri wholesale customers, who will provide that lower-cost energy, to retail customers”.

The commission approved the acquisition, subject to the same protections for landowners through the landowner protocol and other conditions imposed on Grain Belt in a March 20th commission decision.

The decision in March granted Grain Belt a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, operate, control, manage, and maintain a high voltage direct current transmission line and associated facilities within eight Missouri counties, including Caldwell, Clinton, Carroll, and Chariton.