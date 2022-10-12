Grundy County Commission meeting results for Tuesday, October 11th

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission met with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter on October 11th. She is in the process of scheduling advanced care life support, pediatric advanced care life support, and other continuing education classes for emergency medical services personnel.

She also reported that American Response Vehicles will perform a detailed inspection of Grundy County ambulances to evaluate the fleet to ensure employee safety. Some of those items include inspection of the electrical system, cot mounts, oxygen regulator and transducer, emergency lighting, latches, and wear points.

Grundy County Ambulance has joined the American Ambulance Association, which Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports will allow access to consultants who are well-versed in ambulance policies and procedures. The association will also help increase organizational performance and efficiency, increase clinical quality, and decrease risk and liability.

Protocol and guideline review will be held later this week with Medical Director J. A. Keuhn and Porter. Porter is also scheduled to meet with Katherine Crockett, who is a Missouri Bureau of EMS investigator from the Department of Health and Senior Services, to review and ensure compliance with state standards.

An EMT class is scheduled for the spring. Details will be made available when the class schedule is set.

Contract work is nearing completion on a bridge on Northwest 60th Street. Work is also underway on a bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. The bridge crew is performing equipment maintenance and inventory this week.

Kenneth and Sara Wilson met with the Grundy County Commission to discuss planning and construction processes regarding a bridge on Northeast 120th Street in Myers Township. It was noted the construction is a year out, and the planning process has started.

The commission signed a proclamation declaring October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Others in attendance at the signing were Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Director Kayla Graham as well as Delvin Wilford and Karen Glenn.

Ray and Commissioner Brad Chumbley attended a Community Development Block Grant meeting at the Barton Farm Campus. Information presented included qualifying projects, funding options, and timelines involved with the CDBG program.

The commission held a closed session for personnel, and no action was taken.