Freightliner truck overturns injuring driver near Marceline

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner truck overturned near Marceline on Tuesday morning, October 11th.

An ambulance took 37-year-old Getachew Asefa to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

The truck traveled east on Highway 63 before it reportedly lost control on the wet road on a curve a quarter of a mile east of the Marceline junction. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

Extensive damage was reported to the Freightliner and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Marceline Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.