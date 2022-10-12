Spickard Special Road District Board hires new employee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Special Road District Board hired an employee on October 10th. Sam Scharn was hired at $15 per hour.

The board approved Scharn getting parts and things needed to fix the brakes on the backhoe and cylinders on the bucket as well as the electrical on the diesel tanks.

Adding 100 tons of road base rock per mile on city streets was approved.

Sign installation and tools were tabled until the next meeting. Bids for equipment were tabled until the spring.

The board entered into an executive session.