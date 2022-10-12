Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves furnace replacement

Local News October 12, 2022 KTTN News
Jamesport Tri-County School
The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education on Monday evening approved a bid to replace the furnace in the music room. The bid was from Oliphant’s Heating and Cooling for $6,880.

Fundraising requests were approved by the After-Prom Committee.

The board updated the Homeless, Foster Care, Migrant, and English Language policies as presented. Respective coordinators were designated.

Bids will be sought for a maturing certificate of deposit for $150,000.

The board entered into an executive session for personnel and student matters.

