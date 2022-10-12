Obituary & Services: Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck, age 96, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dotty was born the daughter of George Dewey and Rubie (Miller) Mitchell on July 5, 1926, in Live Oak, Florida. She was united in marriage to Albert “Bert” Martin Sieck on June 26, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2017. Dotty was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of the Braymer Methodist Church, in Braymer, Missouri. She was also a member of P.E.O. and the Tuesday Study Club.

Survivors include three sons, Alexander Sieck and wife Debra of Hesperia, California, Albert Sieck III of Braymer, Missouri, and David Sieck and wife Linda of Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert “Bert” Martin Sieck; and one son, Karl Sieck.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation.