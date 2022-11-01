Grundy County Commission approves contract with consulting firm for programs regarding ambulance

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on November 1st approved contracting with a consulting firm for two programs regarding ambulance billing. The county will contract with the Public Consulting Group to help with Ground Emergency Transport regarding Medicaid and the Ground Ambulance Data Collection System regarding Medicare.

It was reported on October 27th that there would be a 13.5% fee if the county contracted with PCG to help with GEMT and a $35,000 fee for GADCS.

Ambulance Director Sarah Porter reported Grundy County Ambulance anticipated hiring a fourth paramedic on November 1st. Three were hired last week. Two paramedics started immediately, one will start November 9th, and the other will begin around November 20th. Porter noted that was so the new hires could give notice to their current employers.

The Grundy County Commission did not receive any bids for snow removal and ice melt application at the courthouse and former jail. County Clerk Betty Spickard said the county would have to find someone to do the snow removal work.