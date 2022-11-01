Brookfield teenager charged with rape of a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Brookfield resident faces sex-related charges in Linn County.

Online court information shows 19-year-old Seth Armstrong has been charged with the felonies of being an accessory to first-degree rape or attempted rape, first-degree rape or attempted rape, and fourth-degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age and the offender being greater than four years older. The charges stem from September.

The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect victims’ rights.

Associate Circuit Judge William Devoy was assigned the case, however, the court recused itself from the proceeding and sent the matter to the circuit judge for reassignment.