Obituary & Services: Darletta Jane (Dean) Drennan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Darletta Drennan, an 82 year old former Trenton resident, passed away at 9:17 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Parkview Health Care in Bolivar, MO.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 4,2022 at Half Rock Cemetery. Open viewing will be Thursday, November 3,2022 from 9:00 until 6:00 at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to Half Rock Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Darletta Jane Drennan was born April 29, 1940 in her home in Mercer County to Jacob Byron and Wilma (Higgins) Dean. She graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, MO. Darletta drove a fork lift for Modine Manufacturing until retiring in 1995. On June 6, 2001 she was united in marriage to John Drennan in Sacramento, CA. He preceded her in death March 21, 2017.

Surviving relatives include her sons Robert Chipps and wife Norma of Fair Play and John Chipps of Bolivar. Grand children Michelle Rogers, Amber Chipps, Wade Chipps, Brittany Slagel, Brandy Allen, Tabetha Checca, Jeremiah Chipps, Ylynn Lansin, Michelle Sitoy and Aaron Chipps, Erin Horell. 16 great grandchildren. Good friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Stella Crutcher, brother Max Cooper,sister Betty Jo Dean, sister Barbra Sue Deans, and husband.