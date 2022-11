WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Of the twenty residences checked by the Trenton Police Department on Halloween night, one violation was identified regarding the Halloween restrictions for sexual offenders outlined by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426.

An incident report for the violation will be prepared and forwarded to the Prosecutor.

These compliance checks on Halloween are conducted annually to ensure sex offenders are following the law.