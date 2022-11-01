Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50.

The top harvest counties in the Green Hills were Harrison with 31 birds harvested, Putnam with 24, and Livingston with 23. Other totals were Grundy with 20 turkeys harvested, Sullivan and Linn with 11 each, Mercer with 10, Caldwell with nine, and Daviess with seven.

For current fall firearms turkey harvest results by county, go online to MDC’s website at this link.

Hunters harvested 1,836 birds during the 2021 fall firearms turkey season. For more harvest results for past seasons, visit MDC online at this link.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. Get more information about fall turkey hunting at this link

MDC reminds Missouri turkey hunters to save and submit feathers from birds they harvest this fall for a research project that will improve its ability to estimate turkey abundance across Missouri. Interested hunters are asked to retain a wing and 3-5 feathers from the breast after Telechecking their turkey. They will then be mailed a feather submission packet, including a postage-paid return envelope to submit feathers at no cost. To receive a feather submission packet, register at this link.