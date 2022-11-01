Five Points Alive to hold downtown Christmas festivities including parade

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade and Downtown Festivities in Trenton on December 2nd.

The activities will start with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge from 4:30 to 7 pm.

The parade lineup will take place at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, and the parade will begin at 5:30. Candy will only be thrown from the library to Five Points. Candy can only be thrown by someone walking next to an entry.

Entries can be UTVs, vintage cars, golf carts, other vehicles, or horses. Entries are encouraged to decorate. No entry fee is required. Enter the parade by contacting Cindy Jennings at 660-359-1923.

Chief’s mascot, KC Wolf, will make an appearance in the Christmas Parade and will be in front of Trenton Hardware to meet and greet residents.

Other activities on December 2nd will include hot chocolate at The Creamery, the Hodge Cookie Walk at The Space, and Santa in the gazebo. The Trenton High School Band and Color Guard will perform. There will be a surprise performance that organizers say has never been done in Trenton. There will also be a bell choir and Christmas carols at Wesley United Methodist Church to end the evening.