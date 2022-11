WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will hold its fall book fair next week.

The book fair will run from November 7th through 10th from 3 to 5 pm each day and November 11th from 4 to 7 pm. There will be a gift basket giveaway on November 8th.

Title 1 will sponsor Family Night at the book fair on November 9th. There will be a take-home activity and an opportunity for prizes.

The Rissler Parent Teacher Organization will also hold a chili supper on November 11th from 5 to 7 pm.