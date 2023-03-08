Grundy County Commission accepting bids on a number of projects

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for multiple items.

One of those items is CART rock for township and Road and Bridge needs.

Sealed bids are being accepted for about 100 to 120 cubic yards of concrete delivered to various bridge construction sites in Grundy County during 2023. Bids are to be for eight-bag and six-bag mix. Materials will be supplied through April 1st, 2024.

Bids are requested for gasoline and diesel fuel for use by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, ambulances, and Road and Bridge trucks and equipment. The contract will be awarded to one supplier for both gas and diesel. Bids should be expressed as the amount of discount from self-service pump price or on-volume purchasing, and they should include the current pump prices with taxes deducted. The successful bidder is to provide separate billing for each department and daily documentation of purchases, including the number of gallons purchased and the price per gallon. Fuel is to be supplied through April 2024.

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for lawn mowing at the Bethel, Sires, and Wynne cemeteries and the Road and Bridge lot. Bids must state the cost per mowing per location and equipment used. Forms can be picked up at the Grundy County County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton. A successful bidder must supply the county with proof of liability insurance. Envelopes should be marked with “Mow Bid.”

Sealed bids are being accepted for construction steel for the Road and Bridge Department. Bids are for various types of steel. Twenty-four-hour notice on delivery is requested. The company receiving the bid must give prompt delivery upon request by the county commissioners, or the commissioners reserve the right to cancel the contract.

Sealed bids are being accepted for new metal or polyethylene pipes for 2023. Bids are for various types of pipes with fittings and accessories approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Bids are also for different types of culverts. The company receiving the bid must give prompt delivery upon request of the county commissioners, or the commissioners reserve the right to cancel the contract.

The Grundy County Commission is also taking bids for a 2014 Ford F-150. Sealed bids should be marked “SEALED BID.”

All of the bids will be accepted at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office until March 28th at 9 o’clock, at which time they will be opened and publicly read.

Contact the county clerk’s office for more information at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

March 8th is the last day to register to vote for the April 4th election. The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open until 5 o’clock on March 8th to allow for residents to register to vote.

Related