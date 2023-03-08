Spickard, Grundy County firefighters respond to grass fire

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard and Grundy County Rural Fire Protection Districts responded to a grass fire on Tuesday evening, March 7th.

Melody Chapman with Spickard Fire reports the fire at 281 Northwest 90th Street burned about an acre. She says the fire was started by an outside wood stove. The land was owned by Jason and Korynn Skipper.

The Spickard Fire Department responded with two brush trucks, one pumper, and one tanker. Grundy County Rural responded with two brush trucks.

Chapman reported there were no injuries, and no buildings were harmed.

