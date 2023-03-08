Trenton VFW Post 919 receives $10,000 grant

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton VFW Post 919 has received a $10,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation of Columbia.

The grant will go toward the post’s remodeling and expansion project. The post received help on the grant from Alisa Ormsby of Trenton.

The Trenton VFW Post is still taking orders for honor bricks to recognize military veterans and raise money for the building renovation project. The post plans to place the bricks at the World War 1 Memorial at Moberly Park of Trenton. The bricks cost $100 each.

Forms to order bricks can be obtained by calling Commander Tony Ralston at 660-359-3198 or Quartermaster Sam Smith at 660-359-5568.

