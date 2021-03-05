Grundy County Commission accepting applications for full-time road and bridge employee

The Grundy County Commission is accepting applications for a full-time Road and Bridge Department employee.

The commission prefers someone with welding skills, a Class B commercial driver’s license, and experience operating construction equipment and trucks. Salary will be paid according to skills.

Applications are available at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office in Trenton’s courthouse and will be accepted until the Road and Bridge position is filled.

Grundy County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Tags

