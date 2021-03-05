North Central Missouri College Nursing Program earns NLN CNEA Accreditation

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Associate Degree in Nursing PN-to-ADN program is now accredited by the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). Accreditation is a high standard of quality only granted to programs that complete and pass self-study reports and on-site program evaluations with the Board of Commissioners.

The Board of Commissioners’ decision was based upon a review of NCMC’s self-study report, on-site program evaluation team report, the NLN CNEA Program Review Committee’s report, and determination the program is in compliance with the NLN CNEA’s Standards of Accreditation.

“We are excited to be recognized as a quality nursing education program by earning accreditation with NLN CNEA,” said PN to ADN Nursing Director Kelly Claycomb. “Our faculty, staff, students, graduates, and community supporters all have been instrumental in the program obtaining this goal. Receiving accreditation demonstrates a commitment to provide exceptional nursing education, which translates to our graduates being able to deliver safe, quality nursing care.”

The NLN CNEA

The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA), the NLN’s autonomous accreditation division, promotes excellence and integrity in nursing education globally through a values-driven accreditation process. The NLN CNEA accredits programs across the academic spectrum, including practical/vocational, diploma (RN), associate, bachelor’s, master’s, clinical doctorate, post-graduate certificate, and distance learning programs.

The North Central Missouri College Associate Degree in Nursing (PN-to-ADN) program is accredited by the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA) located at 2600 Virginia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20037, 202-909-2526

