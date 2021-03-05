Chillicothe City Council to hold public hearing and consider several ordinances at March 8 meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance vacating an alley running east and west from Church Street adjoining 103 and 11 Church Street. Both properties are owned by Rhoades Repairs.

The hearing will be during a teleconference meeting on March 8th at 6:30 in the evening. The public can join the meeting by dialing the teleconference number, which is 660-240-9120, and entering conference ID number 918042#.

The agenda also includes ordinances accepting a concrete bid for a sidewalk program and a cash farm bid for industrial park farm ground as well as authorizing a real estate contract to purchase about seven acres.

Other items to be discussed at March 8th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting include a review of the city’s stop-loss policy, Chilli Bay pump repairs, a recommendation regarding proposed street projects, and an annual service contract report from the Chillicothe Area Arts Council.

