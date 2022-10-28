Grundy County bridge to be replaced, Route W will close south of Route F

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

The Grundy County Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, is scheduled to close on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its meeting in May to replace the bridges.

“The MoDOT team has worked closely with the contractor to develop plans for these improvements, and by October 2023, all 31 bridges will be replaced,” Gander noted.

“We understand closing a road can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, it makes it safer for all the workers, and it speeds up construction,” Gander explained.

There is no posted detour for this closure and motorists will need to use an alternate route. The average annual traffic volume on this portion of Route W is 250, and the bridge was built in 1952. All bridges in the program are expected to be closed during construction.

The project will replace deﬁcient bridges on low-volume routes that are:

Weight-restricted

In poor condition

On timber pile

One-lane but carry two-way traffic

The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the FARM Bridge program web page.