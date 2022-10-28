Trenton City Council passes ordinance granting request for conditional use permit

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council passed an ordinance at a special meeting on October 27th that granted a conditional use permit.

The permit was granted to Kipp and Cara McClellan to allow for a full-size camper hook-up on the property adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson notes there is a condition that a camper or trailer cannot stay on the property longer than 30 consecutive days.

Five city council members attended October 27th’s meeting in person. Council Member Lance Otto attended by Zoom. Council Members John Dolan and Robert Romesburg were absent.