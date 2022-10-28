Matt Miller, resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, presents program to Rotary

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Rotary Club met on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer.

Entry winners in the 2022 Missouri Day Parade, sponsored by the local club, were honored during the meeting. Certificates were presented and winners will also be receiving a framed color photo of their winning entry. Honored were Moore’s Woodworking, Spirit of Missouri Day, and Best Business Entry; Bright Futures Trenton, Best Organization Entry; and Trenton R-9 Mascots, Best Youth Entry. Other winners will be recognized at future meetings.

Program Chairman Gary Dolan introduced Matt Miller, resource conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Grundy County. Miller gave a presentation about his work in “saving soil” through the EQUIP and CSP programs, funded through the 2018 Farm Bill. He also works with the Crop Resource Program through the ACS office. In addition to Grundy County residents, he also works with farmers and park officials in Mercer, Harrison, and Gentry counties.

During the business meeting, a sign-up sheet was distributed for members planning to attend the annual district foundation dinner in Excelsior Springs on Nov. 5.

The next club meeting will be on Nov. 3 at the BTC Bank community room with the program to be announced.

The Trenton Rotary Club honored winning entries in the 2022 Missouri Day Parade during the club meeting on Oct. 27. The Rotary Club is the parade organizer.

Pictured below starting from the left, are James Chamberlain and Dave Burkeybile, representing the Trenton R-9 Mascots; Rotarians Steve Taylor and Michael Ormsby; Jasmine Parrent and Caleb Campbell, representing the Trenton R-9 Mascots; Benna Trump and Charlotte Hoskins, representing Moore’s Woodworking; and Kristi Harris, representing Bright Futures Trenton.