Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th.

He has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property damage involving law enforcement or a relative and third-degree assault involving a special victim. He also has been charged with the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop and peace disturbance involving a second or subsequent offense.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Bellamy is to be supervised by North Missouri Court Services, is not to have contact with the alleged victims, and is to have GPS monitoring. He was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 11th.

Court documents accuse Bellamy of causing physical injury to police officers Chanse Houghton and Michael Williams by repeatedly kicking them. He is also accused of damaging a Dodge Charger, owned by the Trenton Police Department, by kicking and scratching the rear passenger door and back window, with damages exceeding $750.

Bellamy allegedly resisted arrest by using or threatening the use of violence and physical force in that he reportedly refused commands and kicked the officers. He also allegedly unreasonably disturbed or alarmed other persons by disorderly conduct, and he has a prior arrest for disorderly conduct.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports that 67-year-old Jimmy Dean King of Chillicothe was picked up at the Western Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center on October 8th. He has been charged with forgery.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.

Court documents accuse King of acting in concert with Lynette King in May 2020 and transferring a check to Orscheln, belonging to Don Chapman, for $696.58, with the knowledge or belief it would be used as genuine, knowing it had been made or altered, so it purported to have a genuineness it did not possess.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Jimmy King a prior and persistent offender by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times. Those felonies include Clay County Circuit Court in December 2009 of two counts of forgery and possession of forging instruments, in Jackson County Circuit Court in April 2006 of felony possession of a controlled substance, in Clay County Circuit Court in May 2002 of possession of a controlled substance, and Platte County Circuit Court in August 1997 of six counts of forgery.