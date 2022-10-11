Newtown-Harris Board of Education to meet on October 12th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of the career ladder during a meeting on October 12, 2022.

The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room at 7 pm.

Other items on the agenda include new member training, Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course individualized student reports, an update on substitute teachers, the September 28th professional development day, and Midwest Transport Enterprises assisting with a 10-passenger van search.

The agenda also includes document and sign required refresher board training, school district name recognition, a Lau Plan for English Language Learner students, changes to the October 27th professional development day, a specialty crop grant, a CyberSchool website platform, setting the winter band and choir performance date, and a legislative update. There is also to be a discussion of parent-teacher conference plans, Veterans Day plans, a boil order update, and the Continuous School Improvement Process.

An executive session is on the agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on October 12th for personnel and student matters.