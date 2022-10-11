Results announced from October 10th meeting of Princeton City Council

Local News October 11, 2022 KTTN News
Princeton in Mercer County Missouri
The Princeton City Council received a ballfield update at its meeting on October 10th from Project Manager Jerry Girdner and Lisa Colson with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports Colson said there is a Department of Economic Development American Rescue Plan Act grant available. There is a $1,500 fee to write the grant, which opens on October 28th and closes on November 29th.

The council gave Girdner permission to decide whether to pursue the grant or not after he discussed it with Colson.

The council also approved a request from the Princeton Chamber of Commerce to close the square on October 29th from 4 to 6 pm for a Trunk or Treat.

