Missouri Livestock Symposium announces Keynote speaker

Diana Rodgers, RD, nutritionist, and sustainability advocate will be the keynote speaker, Friday evening December 2nd at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville, MO, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman.

Diana Rodgers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate near Boston, Massachusetts. She speaks internationally about the intersection of optimal human nutrition, regenerative agriculture, and food justice. More recently, her work has focused on shifting the anti-meat narrative. Diana is co-author of Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat and the director/producer of the companion film, Sacred Cow.

Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist in Livestock and Symposium vice-chair says, “Diana has vast experience from her years of running a clinical nutrition practice about the importance of including animal-sourced foods in the diet.” Erwin adds, “Anyone involved in animal protein production will want to hear Diana’s message about how the political challenges, historical research, and consumer acceptance all intertwine to affect production at the farm level.”

Erwin includes that the Missouri Livestock Symposium focuses on finding leading experts in their respective fields to help educate farmers, ranchers, and the general public on issues affecting all livestock production, and we are excited to bring Diana Rodgers to Kirksville in December.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium convenes at the Matthew Middle School, 1515 Cottage Grove in Kirksville, MO. The hours are 4 to 10 pm. on Friday, Dec. 2; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The program is free, with no advance registration.

The Symposium offers a free beef dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday and a free lunch on Saturday. These meals are co-sponsored by Missouri commodity groups. There is also an agricultural trade show open on both days.

If you’re serious about livestock production, don’t miss our lineup of nationally known speakers covering timely topics on Saturday’s program. We feature a full day of educational sessions on beef, horses, forages, farm management, sheep, and goats throughout the day.

The program is free in large part to our Platinum-level sponsors: University of Missouri Extension; Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC; Missouri Department of Agriculture; Missouri Sheep Merchandising Council; FCS Financial; KTVO Studios; and the Missouri Beef Industry Council.

Complete program details and a full list of program sponsors can be found on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website, or call the Adair County MU Extension Center, at 660-665-9866, or Mathes at 660-341-6625.