Grundy County authorities report Polo woman arrested on drug allegations

A Polo woman was arrested Thursday, September 10th on felony charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine and driving while revoked or suspended.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports bond for 37-year-old Julie Mae Ledford is $7,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Divison of Grundy County Circuit Court September 22nd.

Ledford is accused of possessing syringes as well as a glass pipe and a spoon with white residue with the intent to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body methamphetamine. She is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on a highway in the 800 block of Emma during a time when her operator’s license was suspended.

Court information shows Ledford was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court of felony forgery in September 2007 and convicted in Johnson County Circuit Court of felony non-support in February 2012, distribution of a controlled substance in August 2017, and delivery of a controlled substance in August 2017.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares