North Mercer Board of Education approves increase in substitute teacher pay

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education the evening of Thursday, September 10th approved an increase in substitute teacher pay from $75 per day to $90 per day. The increase is primarily due to a substitute teacher shortage.

A tuition waiver request was denied. North Mercer’s stance of no longer approving tuition waivers was reaffirmed.

The board approved 21st Century Grant employee contracts. The extra-duty contracts for 24 employees are to be paid through a federal grant. The contracts range from the program director to after school tutors.

Seven policies and four regulations were approved as written by the Missouri Consultants for Education.

The board was notified that North Mercer will participate in free lunches for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade through the end of the calendar year dependent upon the availability of federal funds.

The time of the board meeting on October 12th was changed to 7 o’clock due to a home varsity softball game.

