Chillicothe city sales tax to increase on October 1, 2020

The Chillicothe sales tax will increase by .25% to support the Chillicothe Police Department. The new sales tax amount will be 7.975% beginning October 1st. The sales tax will be made up of 4.225% for the state, 2.5% for the city, and 1.25% for Livingston County.

The Department of Revenue will not send out notices of the Chillicothe sales tax change.

The tax increment financing district that includes Lowe’s, Applebee’s, Comfort Inn, Fairfield Inn, and Anytime Fitness will be 8.975%. That includes a one percent community improvement district tax.

Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at 646-1877 or cityclerk@chillicothecity.org.

