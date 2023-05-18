Greencastle Community Fire Department to sponsor Memorial Day Weekend activities

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Greencastle Community Fire Department will sponsor Memorial Day Weekend activities at Greencastle Park to benefit the volunteer-led fire department.

A side-by-side poker run will be held on May 27th. Sign-up will start at 3 pm, and the ride will begin at 4 pm.

Each hand will cost $10. The prize for the best hand will be $100, and the prize for the worst hand will be $50. There will be prizes on the ride.

A raffle will be held, and each ticket will cost $1.

A truck pull will be on May 28th. Sign-up will start at 2 pm, and the pull will begin at 3 pm. There will be multiple truck classes. Classes will have the option to be run twice. Concessions will be available on the grounds. There will be a $20 hook fee. Driver admission will be free. There will not be any buddy passes. Spectator admission will cost $10. Children five years old and younger will be admitted for free.

Proceeds from the Memorial Day Weekend activities will support the Greencastle Community Fire Department with insurance and upkeep.

More information on the poker run and truck pull is available on the City of Greencastle, Missouri Facebook page. Greg Dobrinske can also be contacted for information on the truck pull at 660-626-7195.

