Jamesport School Alumni Banquet slated for May 27th

The Jamesport School Alumni Banquet will be held on May 27, 2023. Doors will open at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport at 5 pm, and the meal will be served at 6 pm.

The event will include a tribute to former coach Herb Webster. The Class of 2023 and other classes holding reunions will be honored.

Entertainment will include the Tri-County Alumni Cheer Squad putting on a routine. There will also be music.

The Jamesport School Alumni Banquet will cost $20 per person. That includes the meal catered by Jayla Smith. Tickets can be bought at the door on May 27th.

