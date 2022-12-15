Grand River Audubon Society to host 32nd Annual Grand River Missouri Christmas Bird Count

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grand River Audubon Society will host the 32nd Annual Grand River Missouri Christmas Bird Count on December 17th. The center of the 15-mile radius for the count will be in Daviess County at 26000 Grate Avenue and 260th Street. The event will go from about 7 to 5 pm or from daylight to dark.

Grand River Missouri Christmas Bird County Compiler Terry McNeely says the object of the bird count is to find as many birds as possible and count every bird seen.

The general public can participate in the event, and there is no cost to participate.

Participants will meet at McNeely’s house on Saturday morning, December 17th, and divide routes depending on the number of participants. McNeely says there are usually at least two participants in a group, and most of the routes are rural.

Most of the count will be outdoors, but participants who do not wish to spend all day in a vehicle can sit at specific feeders.

McNeely comments individuals do not need to be great bird watchers or have a great knowledge of birds to participate.

At the end of the event, participants will go back to McNeely’s house and tally up the count. The information is submitted to the National Audubon Society. McNeely explains the organization uses the information to determine the health of bird species, the population of species, and where birds are this time of year. The information is also used for general science.

McNeely says the National Christmas Bird Count started in the early 1900s to counteract the Christmas Bird Hunt.

He notes there are other local and state bird counts, but this is the only national one for this time of the year. Migratory Bird Day is the second Saturday in May.

Participants should bring binoculars to the Grand River Missouri Christmas Bird Count on December 17th. Spotting scopes will be available if a bird is at a distance, and it needs to be identified. It is also suggested participants bring lunch.

Anyone who wants to participate in the Christmas Bird Count is asked to contact McNeely at 660-663-9322 to get information on what to expect.

The Grand River Audubon Society will also host a bird count at the Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner on January 1st. That event is also open to the public and will be at the same time. Participants will meet there that morning.

