Obituary & Services: Stephen A. Miller

Stephen A. Miller, age 81 of Lathrop, MO passed away Wednesday morning, December 14th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.

Stephen was born on December 12th, 1941, the son of Allen and Marjorie (Hudson) Miller in Macon, GA. He graduated from high school in Bitburg, Germany in 1960. He married his sweetheart, Jennie Skinner on May 29th, 1965, at the Lawson First Baptist Church in Lawson, MO.

Steve served in the United States Airforce and retired from the United States Coast Guard. Following service in the armed forces, he served as a police officer for the Cameron Police Department. He then taught information technology classes at Wentworth Junior College in Cameron and worked in Information Technology at Excelsior Springs Hospital. He loved game shows, he was even one question away from getting on Jeopardy. Stephen didn’t know a stranger and was a friend to all. Everyone that knew him, loved him. He gave everyone a chance. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jennie; sons, Stephen Miller Jr. and James Bailey Miller. He is survived by children, David L. Miller of Lathrop, MO, and Michele Denniston (Rick) of Lathrop, MO; grandchildren, Sean Miller of Lathrop, MO, Stephen Miller (Samantha) of Cameron, MO, James Miller of Ozark, MO, Aaron Denniston of Lathrop, MO, Aiden Denniston of Lathrop, MO, and Cassandra Castillo of Boston, MA; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ronald J Miller (Roberta) of Jacksonville, FL, David Miller (Pat) of Jacksonsville, FL, and Danny Miller of Orlando, FL. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the care of the funeral home. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will gather with friends from noon until 1:00 PM, following the service.

