Governor Parson announces four appointment to various boards and commissions, fills one county office vacancy

Governor Mike Parson announced four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

William Ekey, of Odessa, was appointed to the Health and Educational Facilities Authority of the State of Missouri.

Mr. Ekey retired as senior vice president and senior corporate trust advisor for UMB Financial Corporation in 2020. Previously, he served as senior vice president and director of corporate trust for The Commerce Trust Company. Mr. Ekey earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts from the University of Kansas and his Juris Doctorate from Washburn University of Topeka School of Law.

Dr. Ian Fawks, of Springfield, was appointed to the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts.

Dr. Fawks has served as an inpatient physician with CoxHealth Medical Center South since 2013 and currently serves as the State Surgeon for the Missouri Army National Guard. He joined the Missouri Army National Guard in 2006 as a field surgeon and has had several active duty deployments. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and has served on the legislative committee for the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians. Dr. Fawks earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northeast Missouri State University and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Bill Grimwood, of St. Joseph, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Grimwood is the chief information officer for Hillyard Companies in St. Joseph. He has held the position since 2020 and has been with Hillyard’s IT department since 1999. Mr. Grimwood is a member of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Directors and the Mosaic Life Care Quality Board of Directors. He has also served nearly 10 years on the Missouri Western State University Foundation Board. Mr. Grimwood earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Kansas.

Leah Morton, of Stockton, was appointed as the Cedar County Assessor.

Ms. Morton has owned and operated Nails by Leah since 1993 and has helped support the administration of elections with the Cedar County Clerk in past elections.

Megan Price, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Price serves as the executive director of the Missouri Works Initiative. Prior to joining the Missouri Works Initiative, she served as chief of staff to Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp for five years. Ms. Price earned a Bachelor of Science in economics and management marketing from Webster University.

