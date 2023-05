Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson will meet with students from an area school district next week.

A meet and greet will be held in Jefferson City on May 15th with Meadville R-4 third-grade students. A spokesperson says the students will visit the governor’s office from 11:45 to noon. They will then be served pizza for lunch.

Parson’s schedule that day also includes signing House Bill 15, which is an appropriation bill.

