Newtown-Harris Board of Education announces results of meeting held on May 10th

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved summer school plans on May 10th.

Summer School will run from June 6th through 23rd. It will be four days a week and five hours a day. The district will provide a light breakfast and lunch as well as transportation.

The state appropriation amount should be about $20,000. Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported there is a chance the district will attempt to provide a limited extended summer school focusing on its extended school year students.

The 2023-2024 Career Ladder was approved. It is identical to this school year’s plan.

Newtown-Harris documented more than 70 hours of Career Ladder curriculum work. The total cost to the district will be around $1,500. The district still has the rest of the month to complete the hours.

The focus next year will expand beyond the curriculum. Teachers will be allowed to earn $500, $1,000, or $1,500 based on their years of experience and the volunteer projects they complete.

The board approved career and technical education students. Colton Brown and Tristen Faulkner will attend career and technical education in Bethany.

Summer student workers were approved. Fourteen students applied, and students went through interviews. Seven students were selected for the main work crew, and three were selected as alternates.

In addition to general upkeep and cleaning this summer, Copeland plans to address four main issues. They are the installation of the outdoor walk-in freezer, gravel on the parking lot and bus lot expansion, garage cleanup and improvement, and student classroom transition needs.

The board approved bank bid procedures. Bid documents will be sent to every bank in Sullivan County. Copeland recommended the district put together a committee to address bid selection that is best for Newtown-Harris. Bids are expected back before the next board meeting.

The district transferred funds to the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury. The district received more than $700 in interest during the first reporting period, which Copeland noted was only several days.

It was announced the buses involved in a fuel incident have been evaluated by the district’s insurer. A report should be delivered to the school by the next board meeting.

Newtown-Harris did not receive the most recent round of the Safety Grant money. However, Copeland noted the governor committed to millions more for next year’s budget. The superintendent plans to apply again, and he anticipated putting money toward improved cameras, entry doors, and open access.

Copeland talked to Smithfield, and he reported three sow units are closing. He noted corporate had not given details of the next phases of the plan, and more information is to come.

The alternative methods of instruction application was completed and sent to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That will allow the district the option of transitioning to online and at home during an extended weather-related issue.

Copeland reported Dustin Lewis will take his new board member orientation training in Kirksville next month. Lewis and the superintendent will go over a Missouri Association of Rural Education information tool.

Copeland said Glendoris Crownover of the Class of 1956 and her husband, Jack, will offer three $500 scholarships to three Newtown-Harris seniors. The scholarships will be awarded at graduation on May 19th.

Copeland gave a legislative update. He reported the legislature promised a $38,000 minimum salary for teachers in the state.

