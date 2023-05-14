Obituary & Services: Winifred Marie (Ratliff) Burrows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Winifred Marie (Ratliff) Burrows, 91, New Waverly, TX (formerly of Gallatin, MO) passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at a Conroe, TX health facility.

She was born on April 29, 1932, in Brimson, Missouri the daughter of Francis Lee and Alice Fay (Long) Ratliff.

On April 10, 1951, she married Harold R. “Bob” Burrows. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2001.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale, Jim, and Darrell Ratliff; and sisters, Vivian McAtee, Maggie Waterbury, Aville Robertson, and Delores Pierson.

Winifred is survived by her children, Robert L. Burrows, Brookston, TX, and Barbara Eads, Jamesport, MO; sister, Carolyn Griffin, Coffey, MO; grandchildren, Justin L. Burrows, Coldspring, TX, Nick (Crystal) Burrows, Brookston, TX, Robert (Ronda) Burrows, Kilgore, TX, Jamie Mitchell, Gilmer, TX, Brian (Laura) Bray, Maysville, MO, Bruce Bray, Maysville, MO and Brandy Karleskint, St. Joseph, MO, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Christian Union Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Christian Union Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related