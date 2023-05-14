Four area schools to hold graduation ceremonies on Sunday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Four area schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Six seniors will graduate from Grundy County R-5 in the high school gym at 2 pm. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony, and they will be the speakers.

Milan C-2 will have 51 seniors graduate in the new high school gym at 2 pm. Former high school principal Mike Hostetter will speak. The valedictorian for Milan is Emily Menchaca, and the salutatorian is Hallie Weaver.

North Mercer will have 10 seniors graduate in the new school gym at 2 pm. Former principal Wes Guilkey will be the speaker. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the graduation.

There will be 134 seniors graduating from Chillicothe R-2 in the school gym at 3 pm.

