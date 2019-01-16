Gallatin Board of Aldermen accept bids

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted a bid for electric poles at a meeting Monday evening.

A bid for southern yellow pine poles was accepted from Arkansas Electric Cooperative for $10,899 with confirmation of grant money from Missouri Public Energy Pool. Other submitted bids were from Boarder States for $10,995.75 and Bridgewell for $11,029.95.

The board requested Public Works Director Morey conduct a final inspection of the old fire station prior to signing the Gallatin Fire Protection District Resolution to terminate a real estate lease agreement.

Morey provided a 2018 Daily Water Usage Report to the board and Utility Service Company, Incorporated provided a report associated with pump testing and video logging of Well Number 1 completed September 19th. A report was also provided for 2018 Utilities Overview including all departments.

A public hearing will be held at the Gallatin City Hall the Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock to complete the Community Development Block Grant funding for the Water Improvement Project.

The board reviewed and approved the annual financial review for January 1st through December 31st, 2018. Discussion on the electric service fee increase was tabled and a cemetery memorial request was discussed. Mayor Barb Ballew will contact the individual to receive additional information.

City Clerk Hattie Rains will contact Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and BTC Bank regarding requesting signature card changes.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported no major issues during the recent snow storm. He said the police did assist a motorist by pushing a car out of a ditch.

Two televisions purchased with the Emergency Operations Center Grant money were installed in the board room. The Emergency Operations Center plans to use the three available TVs for radar, for a message board, and to hook up to a laptop for additional communications during an emergency.

Teresa Eaton led a discussion on concerns and issues with the police department. Concerns included indifference and needing a proactive officer to respond to calls. Eaton requested no retribution or retaliation to her or her family.

The board held a closed session with no announcement made.