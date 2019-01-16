McIntyre withdraws name from Trenton City Council race

A candidate has withdrawn from the Trenton City Council election April 2nd.

Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Bob McIntyre, who filed last week, withdrew his name from the Fourth Ward Councilman position. There are now two candidates for Fourth Ward Councilman: Jim Bush and John Dolan.

There are also races in each of Trenton’s other three wards for city council as well as four candidates for Trenton’s Mayor. Rocky Dunkin and Linda Crooks filed for Mayor Monday. Current Second Ward Councilman Larry Porter and incumbent Nick McHargue previously filed for the position.

The state-established deadline to file for the April 2nd election was 5 o’clock Tuesday evening.