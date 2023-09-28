Funeral Services: Terry Glenn Gutshall

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Terry Glenn Gutshall, 76, Gilman City, MO passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at a Trenton, MO hospital.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30 at the First Baptist Church, Gilman City, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Gilman City School Athletic Department in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

