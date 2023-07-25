Freightliner from Canada rear-ends driver east of Hunnewell community in Shelby County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 36, one mile east of Hunnewell, at approximately 12:25 PM today (July 25, 2023). According to the accident report provided by MSGT Henry (1372), the collision involved a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and a 2019 Freightliner.

Chester P. Moss (87), a resident of Hunnewell, MO, was driving the Chevrolet Cruz eastbound when the incident occurred. Douglas G. Sopha (58), hailing from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada, was behind the wheel of the Freightliner and was also traveling eastbound.

The Freightliner struck the Chevrolet Cruz from behind. As a result of the impact, the Chevrolet sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by Custom Towing of Hannibal, however, the Freightliner suffered only minor damage and was driven from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Chester P. Moss suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

Assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene were personnel from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire Department.

