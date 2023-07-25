Macon County crash sends two drivers to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two drivers sustained minor injuries in a rear-end collision that occurred on State Highway C at the eastbound Highway 36 off-ramp in Bevier earlier today. The accident involved a 2019 Toyota CHR and a 2012 Ford Escape, both headed southbound at the time of the collision.

According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at approximately 11:16 AM when the 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 64-year-old Tonya D. Ausmus from Macon, struck the rear of the 2019 Toyota CHR, driven by 60-year-old Julie A. Bader from Bevier.

Ausmus and Bader were transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The extent of damage to their vehicles was extensive, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene by Stills Wrecker. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Assisting at the scene were CPL Borgmeyer (Badge #194) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bevier First Responders, Macon County Ambulance, and the Rescue Squad.

