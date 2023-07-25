Obituary: April Dawn (Coon) Swank

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

April Swank, a 42-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the funeral home for expenses. Celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Born October 8, 1980, and raised in Trenton, she loved the Chiefs, she was actively involved in FFA, and she loved being around family. She was always willing to help anyone out and was very caring to her nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. She was Aunt Apey to them. April loved nursing and caring for others. She is survived by her parents Kathy Brown and Mark Coon, two sisters Sheila Coon and Jenny Dunham, brother-in-law Lance Dunham, nephew Isaiah Coon and his significant other Emily Wagner, nieces Riley Blakley, and husband Justin, Jada May and significant other Riley Hughes, Grayson Coon and Eliza Dunham Bell, great nieces Harper, Roselyn Charlee and Saige, and great nephew Quade, her companion of the home David Collins, her sidekick “Gus” and dear friend Betty Maupins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Kathryn and Willard Carver of Galt, Ray and Martha Coon of Trenton, uncles Monte Coon of Kansas City and Bill Carver of Sugar Creek, and several cousins. The family will be receiving guests at the house of Sheila Coon.

