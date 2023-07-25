Obituary & Services: Laura May (McCullough) Hart

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Laura May McCullough Trump Hart was born November 1, 1929, in Trenton, Missouri to Arthur McCullough and Almeda Allen McCullough Overton. She passed to her heavenly home on July 24, 2023, at 9:10 pm.

Laura graduated from Trenton High School in 1948 and later that year married Wallace Leslie Trump on November 21. Laura farmed with her husband in the Trenton area, worked as a Southwestern Bell telephone operator, and at Esry’s IGA. She also enjoyed quilting for her family and tending to her large gardens. They were married until Wallace’s passing on August 7, 1984. To that union was born Wallace Dwayne (Donna) of Trenton, Rebecca Sue (Dennis McDonald) of Galt, Cheryl Ann (Dave Harr) of Columbia, Robert Leslie (Laurie) of Overland Park, Kansas, and Brenda Jewel of Independence.

Laura married Delman Hart of Byron, Minnesota on August 15, 1998, in Trenton, Missouri. They enjoyed their winters at Sunland Village in Mesa, Arizona. Together, they often traveled and entertained friends and family. Laura was a wonderful cook; always asking her company if she could feed them. She was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God church where she exercised her gift of hospitality and teaching. She loved her family and wanted them to experience the peace that Jesus Christ offers.

She is survived by her husband, five children, and grandchildren; Julie (Bryan) Johnson, Clint (Whitney) Trump, Tanya (Jeff) Meservey, Melanie (Jimmy) Hughes, Dr. Bradley (Kathryn) Harr, Christian Prince, Spencer (Megan) Trump, Lauren (Tim) Gillison. Great grandchildren; Ashley, Caleb & Juliet, Cason, Audrey, Riley, Emma, Jacob, Lilly, Isaac, Carlotta, Rowen. Stepdaughters; Randa VanKirk, Diane Sutter, Anita Thatcher of Rochester, Minnesota, thirteen step-grandchildren, and brother-in-law Herb Kimbrell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace, brothers George and Don McCullough, and sisters Lucille Overton Kimbrell and Christine Overton Hale.

Open viewing will be held Friday, July 28 from 9 am-6 pm at Slater Neal Funeral Home, 813 Custer St., Trenton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 1 pm with services following at 2 pm at First Assembly of God in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the First Assembly of God Church.

