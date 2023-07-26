NCMC enrollment soars with 30% increase in headcount and 11% in credit hours

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dr. Lenny Klaver, President of North Central Missouri College, reported on enrollment at the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting on July 25th.

He said overall enrollment is up 30% from this time last year in headcount and 11% in overall credit hours. Excluding high school students, NCMC is up eight percent in headcount and seven percent in credit hours. Fall enrollment is tracking an increase in comparison with the last five years for headcount and credit hours.

Dr. Klaver said dual credit information was entered earlier this year, but he is still optimistic. He believes things are going in a good direction.

He reported the Savannah Campus had 197 students enrolled in 44 sections to be offered there this fall. He noted another Orientation, Advising, and Registration event is planned at Savannah, so enrollment is expected to be more than 200 there.

Progress continues on the Savannah Campus facility. Dr. Klaver said when he was at the Savannah Campus recently, work was being done on a surgical arm. He commented that it looked like a hospital, and the state-of-the-art equipment was impressive.

Dr. Klaver reported demolition had started on buildings the college purchased on Main Street in Trenton. The demolition is in preparation for the building of a student center on campus.

Major Gifts Campaign Consultant Rich Gross visited July 10th and 11th for a campaign progress review and to go over the next steps. Dr. Klaver reported the timeline shows completion in late September. NCMC will then transition to a new campaign.

A groundbreaking was held at Missouri Western State University for the Convergent Technology Alliance Center. It was previously reported the center would include machines, robots, and a production line to meet the needs of customized training, the Industrial Maintenance certificate, and the Applied Industrial Technology program.

Dr. Klaver said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was impressed with the partnership for the Convergent Technology Alliance Center, which is expected to benefit NCMC and Missouri Western.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Tristan Londré, reported the transition from the North Belt, Maryville, and Hillyard Technical Center to Savannah was going well. Maintenance staff cleared out the remaining items from the North Belt Center last week. Director of Business and Industry Relations, Jason Helton, led efforts to move Maryville and Hillyard equipment.

Dr. Londré said NCMC is on track for the full-campus opening next month.

He noted that an announcement will be made soon about two more programs in development at Savannah for the fall of 2024.

NCMC is hosting a teacher energizer event on August 8th in cooperation with the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center and Central Methodist University. Dr. Londré expects at least 120 teachers will be on campus for the event.

Dr. Klaver presented a report on behalf of Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Kristen Alley, who was not at the meeting.

He reported 12 fall Orientation, Advising, and Registration sessions had been held. Another OAR session in Savannah is scheduled for July 27th.

Room assignments were being finalized. Move-in day is August 18th. Resident assistants, work-study, and athletes will move in early.

Dr. Klaver said he is glad someone was hired for a counseling position because it seems more important than ever. Counseling continues to meet with students, and that will include incoming fall semester students.

A job description is ready for distribution for a peer mentoring program initiative.

Dr. Klaver reported important changes are coming to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form for 2024-2025. Those changes include access to the FAFSA being delayed from October 1st to sometime in December. Students and contributors will need Federal Student Aid identification to apply.

Dr. Klaver also presented a report on behalf of Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett, who also was not at July 25th’s meeting. He said recent Savannah Campus progress has included network, classroom technology, copier, and physical access system installation.

Development Director, Alicia Endicott, was not at the meeting, but she provided a written update on the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association. It said a Savannah Campus open house will be on August 9th. The next quarterly NCMC Foundation meeting is August 24th, and officers will be voted on.

Green Hills Head Start Director, Janet Gott, reported health screenings are complete. A dental van from Kirksville will be at Trenton on July 26th and in Putnam County later this week.

An in-service is scheduled for August 8th through 10th.

Gott said Green Hills Head Start is preparing for license approval for infants and toddlers at Chillicothe and Unionville.

She added that Head Start received its cost of living adjustment and quality improvement. It was retroactive to February 1st.

At the start of the meeting, Kenlee Frank introduced herself as a new assistant softball coach and residence life coordinator for Selby Hall on the main campus in Trenton.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the purchase of athletic insurance on July 25th.

The insurance is through Dissinger Reed of Overland Park, Kansas for the 2023-2024 sports year at $32,270. It is $803 more than the previous year.

Secondary/accident insurance makes up $25,750 of the cost. Catastrophic/accident insurance makes up $6,520.

Vice President of Business and Finance, Tyson Otto, reported Dissinger Reed obtained quotes from several companies, and this was the lowest-cost option for a $500 deductible plan.

The board approved a one-year contract renewal with Ellucian for continued support and maintenance with information technology. The cost for the next year of services will be $69,245, and the purchase will be funded from the Computer Operations Budget.

Ellucian provides NCMC with the PowerCampus student information system and PowerFAIDS financial aid system. Ellucian is a sole-source provider of the software and services.

The board approved the resignation of Kelly Claycomb as faculty and Practical Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing Director, effective July 31st.

Hirings were approved. They included Kael Brock of Trenton as Personal Computer Specialist 1 at the main campus in Trenton, starting August 7th. Hollie Hild of Trenton was hired as nursing faculty at the main campus, starting August 16th.

An internal transfer was approved for Andrea Schuelke of Bedford, Iowa, from nursing faculty to nursing faculty Online PN to ADN at the Savannah Campus, starting August 1st.

Adjunct instructors were employed for this fall. They included Michelle Pence of Saint Joseph for communication courses, Kurt Meighen of Princeton for drone courses, and Kelly Claycomb for nursing courses.

The board approved a revised job description for PN to ADN Director. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris said the position was changed to an 11-month contract. The location was changed to the Savannah Campus, which will allow NCMC to have a nursing director at both the Trenton and Savannah campuses.

The resignation was approved for Abigail Brixley as a full-time cook at Green Hills Head Start Brookfield Center A, effective June 8th.

Kelsie Lowe was hired as a teacher at the Head Start Trenton Center. Her first day in the position was June 14th.

A Head Start transfer was approved for Angela Morris from teacher at the Trenton Center to Center Director at Chillicothe.

The NCMC Board of Trustees approved the Green Hills Head Start Wage Comparability Study and Cost Allocation Plan. Head Start Director, Sue Ewigman, reported it had been updated with the 2023-2024 salaries for local schools and Head Start programs.

The board set the annual levy hearing for August 22nd at 5:25. It will be followed by the regular monthly meeting at 5:30.

The 2023-2024 Organizational Chart was approved.

The board moved into an executive session for legal action, real estate, and employees.

Board President, Dr. NiCole Neal, and member Rob Maloney were absent from July 25th’s meeting. Vice President Chris Hoffman presided over the meeting.

