Gallatin R-5 Board of Education reviews material variances, finalizes 2022-2023 expenditures

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education, on July 20th, accepted a quote for the addition of an awning on the north end of the elementary school building. The quote was from Jamesport Builders.

The tax rate hearing was scheduled for August 17th at 5:45 PM. The regular board meeting will be that evening at 6 o’clock.

The board reviewed material variances and finalized the 2022-2023 expenditures for the end of the year.

Email contact was removed from a policy involving sexual harassment, and a procedure involving criminal background checks.

After a closed session, the board accepted two resignations. One was from Second Grade Teacher Kelsey Freeman, and a penalty will be enforced per a policy involving the resignation of professional staff members. The other resignation accepted was from Ethan Prindle, who works in maintenance.

The board offered Payton Dollins a drumline coach position for the next school year.

